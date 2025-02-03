Summary Microsoft is finally adding a feature to easily unlink your phone from your account.

You can now remove a device from Phone Link without going through your Microsoft account.

This change may be part of a larger effort to improve phone integration with Windows PC.

Phone Link is a handy way to sync your Windows PC and your phone together, but sometimes Microsoft makes decisions that are just plain weird. For instance, if you wanted to unlink a phone, you had to remove it from your Microsoft account and couldn't do it via Windows. Fortunately, Microsoft is finally rectifying this with a new feature that's currently being tested.

Microsoft is adding a new way to unlink your phone without removing it from your account

As reported by Windows Latest, removing your device from Phone Link is a chore. It wasn't always this bad—once upon a time, Microsoft did let you unlink a phone within the operating system—but a few months ago, Microsoft just sort of removed the feature for no explicable reason. This meant that, if you wanted to remove a device from Phone Link, you had to go into your Microsoft Account and remove it from there. Really annoying.

Fortunately, Microsoft is finally adding a new way to unlink a phone. As spotted by PhantomOfEarth, the company is testing a new feature that will streamline the process with a handy button. The feature is still undergoing testing, so you won't see it for a little while, but good things are coming.

It may be a part of a larger push to get people using their phones with their PCs. After all, we did see iPhone integration with the Windows 11 Start menu a few days ago. Hopefully, this will be the first of many tweaks to make Phone Link easier to use.