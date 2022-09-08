Microsoft rolls out fix for issue preventing Windows 11 users from signing in

Microsoft has confirmed and issued a fix for a bug in Windows 11, which could have caused users to be unable to sign in after adding a new Microsoft account to Windows. The issue first appeared after the latest optional update for Windows 11 (labeled KB5016691, or build 22000.918,) which rolled out on August 25th, so unless you opted to install that update, you may not have noticed.

As Microsoft explains, the issue would only have affected users with Microsoft accounts – meaning Active Directory and Azure AD accounts aren’t affected – and it would only happen if you added a Microsoft account to Windows after installing the update. Additionally, the sign-in issue only occurs when signing in for the first time and only for a “brief time” after restarting or signing out of the PC, meaning it should go away in time.

Along with acknowledging the problem, Microsoft immediately issued a fix using a Known Issue Rollback, which is a common method used to fix problems with cumulative updates. This is a minor configuration change you won’t be able to see, but the problem should be fixed within 24 hours as long as you’re connected to the internet. Microsoft says the fix might be applied sooner if you restart your device, in case you can’t afford to wait.

If you’re in an enterprise environment and you need an immediate fix, you can use use the Group Policy Editor to apply the fix manually. You can install and configure the policy by going to Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5016691 220722_051525 Known Issue Rollback -> Windows 11 (original release). This should allow you to sign in to Windows 11 with a Microsoft account again.

These kinds of issues aren’t exactly a rarity with cumulative updates for Windows. Just last week, Microsoft had to issue another fix – this time for Windows 10 – for an issue that may have prevented audio from working in certain situations. That one was actually a bit more concerning, considering the problem showed up in a mandatory update rolled out on Patch Tuesday.

