Have you noticed an annoying issue when using your Surface device? If so, there's a good chance that Microsoft has just published a fix for it. The Redmond giant spent some time publishing patches for three of its Surface devices, and they seem well worth a download if you've been noticing weird behavior with your own laptops.

Microsoft publishes fixes for the Surface Pro 8, Pro X, and Laptop 6

First up, we have the fixes for the Surface Pro 8. The system had some really nasty issues when using a Slim pen, the Surface Dock 2, or the device's USB-C ports. Here are all the juicy details:

Resolves a problem causing taskbar flickering and occasional device freezing when using a Slim pen.

Fixes a flickering or screen flashing issue when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.

Improves the device's ability to connect with other devices through USB-C for direct peer-to-peer communication.

Next up, we have the Surface Pro X. If you've noticed that your camera has been creating during inopportune moments, the newest update to the system should fix that. Also, if you've noticed any weird cases of your keyboard messing up when you're in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE), the update should also get rid of that bug.

Finally, there's the new patch for the Surface Laptop 6. It turns out that the laptop has been keeping its fans spinning when it didn't need to, and this patch should calm them down again. Plus, the system will better take into account its internal temperature when you connect it to an external monitor.

If you want to update your Surface device, it uses the same steps regardless of which model you use. Just open Windows Update and download any pending updates for your device.