In early December, users reported that a strange Windows bug renamed everyone's printers to HP M101-M106. At the time, Microsoft didn't know what was going wrong but promised affected users that it would fix the error. Now, the company has released a tool you can download that should revert your printer to its old self.

Microsoft fixes the strange HP LaserJet printer bug

Microsoft announced the update on Microsoft Support, stating that it has finally found a way to fix the annoying printer error. Microsoft advises any affected users to download the "Microsoft Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool" which should take care of any renamed printers and get rid of the HP Smart application:

This tool will review your printer information. It will restore any previously downloaded model information and icons and will remove HP LaserJet M101-M106 model information, icons, and application associations from printers that do not match this name and model. This tool will uninstall the HP Smart application if incorrect metadata was found, there are no HP printers or HP printer drivers installed, and the application was installed after November 25, 2023.

If you want to apply this fix, you can download the tool on the Microsoft Printer Metadata Troubleshooter Tool download page. Once it's downloaded, you should run Command Prompt as an administrator, navigate to the tool's directory using the "cd /d" command, and then enter the name of the tool to run it. It's a little more complicated than double-clicking an executable, but it should do the trick.

This should be a welcome update for anyone affected by this strange bug. While Microsoft stated that the bug shouldn't affect the basic use of the printer, the metadata mismatch did mean that some people were locked out of their printer's more advanced features. Hopefully, this tool will now let people print in peace once more.