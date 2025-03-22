Summary OneNote for Windows 10 loses support on October 14, 2025.

Users are urged to transition to OneNote on Microsoft 365 sooner.

Delayed migration may result in slower sync performance and nudging from Microsoft.

OneNote definitely has its fair share of fans; in fact, some people downright refuse to use anything else. However, if you intend to use the Windows 10 version of the OneNote app after the operating system's end-of-support date, you'll be in for a nasty shock. Microsoft has confirmed that the OneNote for Windows 10 app will also take its final bow in October.

OneNote for Windows 10 will lose support on October 14th, 2025

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft sent out a message to its Microsoft 365 users, which was saved on the unofficial Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive. In it, the company sent out a warning that OneNote for Windows 10 will soon get the axe, and recommended that people migrate over to OneNote on Microsoft 365:

As we continue to enhance OneNote with a unified and modern experience, we want to remind you that OneNote for Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. To avoid disruptions, we strongly urge your organization to fully transition to OneNote on Windows (OneNote M365) and uninstall the legacy application as soon as possible. Migrating ensures continued access to the latest features, security updates, and a modernized experience.

If you're planning to squeeze out as much use as possible from OneNote for Windows 10 between now and October, Microsoft is going to not-so-subtely nudge you into making the jump earlier. Starting in June 2025, Microsoft states that users will "experience slower sync performance" to try to encourage people to migrate over. Stubborn clingers-on will then be pestered to migrate via Microsoft's in-app banners starting July 2025.

As such, if you love using OneNote for Windows 10, now would be a good time to move everything over to OneNote on Microsoft 365 before things go from bad to worse. Or, hey, maybe now's a fantastic time to try out one of the best OneNote alternatives out there. It's always good to mix things up every now and again.