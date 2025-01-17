Summary Windows 11 users are forcibly receiving the 24H2 update.

The update is being rolled out gradually to devices running older versions.

Users can manually check for updates if they don't want to wait for the automatic rollout.

If you're running Windows 11 22H2 or 23H2 and have been putting off the upgrade to 24H2, you may be in for a shock. The company has confirmed that anyone running an older version of the operating system is now getting an upgrade to 24H2, whether they want it or not.

On the Microsoft page for Windows 11 24H2 known issues and notifications, the company has added an addition to its documentation detailing what to expect in the future:

We have reached a new stage in the phased rollout of version 24H2. Eligible devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 will be gradually updated to version 24H2. This automatic update targets only devices that are not managed by IT departments. Users can choose the time to restart their device or postpone the update.

If you'd rather not sit around and wait for Microsoft to deliver the update to you, you can manually check for Windows updates and receive the 24H2 update that way. If you have no idea what's in store with the update, check out our Windows 11 24H2 update pagefor all the details. And if you haven't heard, it turns out that Windows 11 24H2 is pretty good at running on computers with less powerful hardware, such as PCs with 184MB of RAM and on incompatible computers that struggled with the 23H2 update.