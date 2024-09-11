Microsoft has announced that it will start upgrading Windows 11 PCs running version 22H2 to the newer version 23H2, as they near the end-of-support date. The move is in line with Microsoft's support policy for Windows 11, which mandates two years of support for Windows 11 feature updates, depending on the edition users are running.

Who's being forced to upgrade?

The announcement of the mandatory upgrade wasn't made to the general public, but rather through the Microsoft 365 admin center, as spotted by Bleeping Computer, but all users should be affected. In Microsoft's messaging for business users, any PCs that aren't managed by the IT department of a company will begin receiving an automatic update from Windows 11 version 22H2 to version 23H2.

Of course, there's another condition for this, and that's running Windows 11 Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, or Pro Education, as well as Windows 11 SE. That's because these are the editions that have a 24-month support period for each feature update, while Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise SKUs are guaranteed 36 months of support.

What that means is that if you have of these three editions of Windows 11 version 22H2, you should be in the clear. However, it's also worth noting that Windows 11 version 21H2 — the initial release — is nearing its three-year anniversary, so if your Enterprise or Education PC is still running that version, you should also be forced to upgrade in the near future.

Why should you upgrade?

The primary reason for upgrading to a newer version of Windows 11 is to be able to continue receiving security updates for it. While feature updates aren't critical to your PC's functionality, security updates help protect your PC from all kinds of threats online, on top of providing fixes for other potential issues. When a Windows 11 version reaches the end of support, that means security updates are no longer made available for it, and thus, you're putting yourself at risk. As such, it's always advised to update your PC to the latest version if yours is nearing the end of support.

If you're worried about a lengthy installation process, you can rest easy. Windows 11 version 23H2 is a tiny update built off of the same codebase as version 22H2. For the most part, this upgrade is simply flipping a switch to enable certain features that are already downloaded on your system. Even in a large-scale corporate environment, deployment should be fairly stress-free.

Of course, later this year, Microsoft will also be rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2, so you can always upgrade to that once it's available. But you won't be forced to until your PC is nearing the end of support again.