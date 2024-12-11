Summary iPhone users can now share files to and from Windows PCs via Phone Link.

iPhone users need specific requirements to access file-sharing feature.

The feature is now available to select Windows 11 and 10 users.

Microsoft added support for iPhones in the Phone Link app last year, allowing users to make calls and send messages from their PCs. However, the Phone Link experience for iPhone isn't on par with Android, as some notable features are missing in iPhone with Phone Link. On the bright side, things are improving, as Windows PCs are now friendlier and closer to iPhone devices than ever, thanks to a new file-sharing tool.

You can now share files between your iPhone and PC via Phone Link

In its official blog post, Microsoft announced that iPhone users will now be able to share a file to and from their Windows 11 and 10 PCs. However, not everyone with an iPhone and a Windows PC can get their hands on the file-sharing feature right now. That's because you need to be a Windows Insider and must meet other additional requirements, which are as follows:

iPhone running iOS 16 or higher

Link to Windows app version 1.24112.73 or higher on your iPhone

Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or higher

Setting up file sharing in Phone Link isn't a difficult process for iPhone users. If you're setting Phone Link for the first time, you'll see a setup dialogue to enable the sharing of files between your iPhone device and Android phone. Click Continue and follow the instructions. If your iPhone is already paired with your PC, simply go to aka.ms/addAccount on your PC. However, it's worth remembering that only locally saved files on your PC can be shared with your iPhone.

Related How to use Phone Link with an iPhone Own an iPhone and also use Windows 11? You can now see your texts right on your PC using the Phone Link app.

As for how the sharing works, if you want to share a file from your iPhone to your PC, select the files you want to share, tap the share icon, tap Link to Windows, and then tap the device you want to share the files with. If it's the other way around, select Share after right-clicking the file and click My Phone (or Phone Link).

Since Microsoft is testing this with Windows Insiders first, don't be too surprised if you face minor issues with it. If you do encounter any bug, you can share it with Microsoft through the Feedback Hub app.