Following Amazon's Spring Sale 2025, Xbox's own Spring Sale is now underway. This means that over a thousand Xbox games, including numerous triple-A titles, are available at massive discounts, running through April 30, 2025. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently on a whooping 80% off, retailing for just $14.99.

So, if you're looking to pick up some of your favorite titles and want to enjoy discounts like the above, there's no better time than now. On top of these steep discounts, Microsoft is also apparently sending out free Xbox gift card codes.

Some Xbox users are waking up to free Xbox gift cards

According to posts on community forums like Reddit, such as one on the r/xbox subreddit from @DownHeartedNess, gamers are randomly getting notifications from Xbox with gift cards.

Based on the comments on the post, users mention receiving gift cards of either $5 or $10, with one user even mentioning that they got a $60 gift card for being a winner in the Civ VII “watch for a chance to win” sweepstakes.

Microsoft seems to be giving out these gift cards to completely random users. Some users on the Reddit post have mentioned that their alt Xbox accounts, which have been inactive for a couple of years, have received gift cards. On the other hand, their main accounts, which they've been gaming on for years, have never gotten one.

For what it's worth, I've had my Xbox Live account since around 2013, and haven't gotten a gift card of any sort. At the same time, this could also be because I'm not located in the United States.

Users believe that this particular giveaway tends to favor players who rarely buy games, with the user who made the Reddit post mentioning that he's had his account for nearly five years. He explicitly mentions in the comments that this is the first time he's ever bought a digital game, which does seem to gel well with what other users are speculating. If that's true, this likely means that the scheme doesn’t favor loyal customers and might simply be a way to lure in more users and convert them into loyal customers.

Though at the same time, it’s a bit weird, since this is bound to make loyal customers, who’ve stuck through Xbox’s highs and lows, feel overlooked or underappreciated, as they’d reasonably expect to be rewarded first.

Regardless, we never know with Microsoft. So, whether you've had your account for years now or have a couple of inactive ones, it may be worth checking the Messages section in the Xbox app or console regularly until the Spring Sale ends! Who knows, it might just be your lucky day!