We already know Microsoft is all-in on Windows on Arm this year, and so are other PC manufacturers, based on the excitement that's building up around the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. But if you weren't convinced yet, Microsoft has just dropped a couple of big hints regarding upcoming changes to Windows, mentioning both Windows on Arm and AI — another major focus for the company.

The company has just shared the session schedule for its Build developer event in late May, and among them are two standout sessions mentioned. One is called "Introducing the Next Feneration of Windows on Arm", and the other is "Designing for a brand new Windows AI feature", and both suggest pretty big news for WIndows users and developers.

The Arm wave is coming

The next generation of Windows on Arm has been talked about quite a bit at this point, and this Build session is just another peice of the puzzle. We already know Microsoft is holding an event on May 20 where it will reveal new Surface devices powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, and many other PC manufacturers will be joining the fray with their own PCs featuring the new hardware.

We also know that Microsoft had already committed to making big improvements to Windows on Arm, though we still haven't heard much about what those are. The company has been keeping things under wraps, but when Qualcomm showcased the Snapdragon X Elite during its annual summit last year, Microsoft confirmed it was working on optimizing Windows 11 further for Arm processors, which ties into what we're likely to see at this Build session.

It's also worth noting that Build starts the day after Microsoft's hardware event, so this all ties together. Microsoft is betting big on Windows on Arm, and things are going to start taking shape very soon.

AI Explorer

As for the "new Windows AI feature", it seems very likely this session refers to what we've been calling AI Explorer. This is a feature very akin to the Windows Timeline back in Windows 10, which kept track of your activity so you could jump back to what you were doing before. The big difference is, the Timeline required apps to be specifically developed for it, while AI Explorer is supposed to work with every Windows app out of the box. It can surface you activity based on specific bits of text you looked at, too, so you can easily go back to something even if you don't remember the file name or app.

That begs the question of why there needs to be a developer session about building for this feature, but there's a good chance that more functionality can be unlocked by building specifically for it.

May is looking to be an extremely exciting month for Microsoft fans, so be sure to stay tuned to XDA as we'll be covering all the news as they happen.