Key Takeaways Microsoft rolls out GPT Builder to more Copilot Pro users after VP announcement.

Copilot Pro subscribers can now check if they have access to GPT Builder feature.

Microsoft aims to capitalize on generative AI trend with Copilot Pro as a potential money maker.

Are you a subscriber to Copilot Pro? If so, you may have noticed that you don't have access to Microsoft's GPT Builder, despite it being part of the subscription plan. Well, now's a good time to double-check if you have it, as Microsoft has rolled out the feature to more people around the world.

Source: Microsoft

The news broke via Michael Schechter on X, who works as the Vice President for Bing. In a post, he reveals that more people have gained access to the GPT Builder feature.

Some users responded to the post, showing off that they now had access.

As such, if you have Copilot Pro yourself, check out the GPT list and see if you can make your own now.

Microsoft Copilot Pro: the company's new golden goose

There's a good chance you'll see a lot more Copilot Pro features rolling out in the coming months. The company is always on the hunt for a way to make a stable stream of income, and given how Microsoft allowed people to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11 for free, operating system sales probably won't cover all of its expenses.

Fortunately, the boom of generative AI gave the company a new way to set up a revenue stream. Right now, we have Microsoft Copilot Pro vs. Google Gemini vs. ChatGPT Plus, each offering a buffet of features for $20 a month. Assuming that people won't subscribe to more than one plan, each one is trying to be "the one" that people opt to pay for.

Microsoft's main forte is its Windows-based integration, which leverages the operating system's popularity around the world to make Copilot Pro a feasible choice. And if people end up subscribing by the droves, it could be Microsoft's next big money maker.