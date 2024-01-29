Key Takeaways "The Microsoft Graveyard" website displays all the products that have reached their end-of-support date with a coffin or tombstone symbol, serving as a reminder for users to migrate from unsupported products.

Xamarin and the Xbox 360 store are currently closest to their end-of-support dates, indicated by a coffin symbol, prompting users to take note.

The website also highlights products that have already passed their support cutoff, such as Odyssey, Xbox Live Gold, Surface Duo, Notepad, and Cortana, emphasizing the importance of transitioning from outdated services.

All of Microsoft's products, from its operating systems to its Surface PCs, eventually get an end-of-support date. Once this date passes, Microsoft will not publish any more updates for it. It's regarded as the product's "death," partly because it will receive no more features, but mostly because the lack of security updates leaves the product ripe for attacks from hackers. Now, someone has published an unofficial website titled "the Microsoft Graveyard," where you can see all the products that have fallen on the wayside, and which are next on the chopping block.

The Microsoft Graveyard: a tracker for "dead" products

You can see the graveyard for yourself at the Microsoft Graveyard website. Each product is marked with either a coffin or a tombstone. Those marked with a coffin are still active and supported, but they have an approaching end-of-support date that users should be aware of. At the time of writing, Xamarin is the closest to its end-of-support age, followed closely by the Xbox 360 store.

Any product marked with a gravestone has already passed its end-of-support date. This section acts as both a reminder to get off unsupported products and a reminder of when Microsoft killed off specific services. The most recent casualty is Odyssey, a game by Activision Blizzard that got the axe after Microsoft purchased the studio. If you go a little further back, you'll find the graves of Xbox Live Gold, the Surface Duo, Notepad, and Cortana, all of which had their support cut in quick succession.

Windows 10 users will note that their operating system will fall out of support in November 2025. However, those who want to hang on a little longer can do so, thanks to Microsoft's recent announcement that you can pay for additional Windows 10 security updates.