For as much that has changed over the last few years regarding Windows, there's also so much that has stayed exactly the same. Windows' underlying architecture has remained mostly the same, sticking with the monolithic NT construction.

It may have lent itself well to the development practices of the 90s, but Microsoft has been working to replace it for quite some time. Windows will certainly change in an incredibly significant manner once CorePC, the intended successor architecture, gets released. But what is CorePC anyway, and how will it change the way we use Windows?

What is CorePC?

Microsoft's attempt at reimagining the Windows platform

The CorePC initiative is intended to replace Windows' current architecture in its entirety, and intends on doing so through enabling more modularity within the operating system itself. Currently, you might think of Windows as somewhat modular already, with different editions comes slightly different features, like BitLocker support for Pro and more granular control of settings for Enterprise editions. Microsoft wants to take things a step further though, and it'll take a complete transformation of Windows as we know it.

What we know

CorePC isn't a distant mirage