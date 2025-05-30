For as much that has changed over the last few years regarding Windows, there's also so much that has stayed exactly the same. Windows' underlying architecture has remained mostly the same, sticking with the monolithic NT construction.
It may have lent itself well to the development practices of the 90s, but Microsoft has been working to replace it for quite some time. Windows will certainly change in an incredibly significant manner once CorePC, the intended successor architecture, gets released. But what is CorePC anyway, and how will it change the way we use Windows?
5 tweaks I make to make Windows play nicer in a Linux dual-boot setup
Sometimes dual-booting Linux isn't very smooth
What is CorePC?
Microsoft's attempt at reimagining the Windows platform
The CorePC initiative is intended to replace Windows' current architecture in its entirety, and intends on doing so through enabling more modularity within the operating system itself. Currently, you might think of Windows as somewhat modular already, with different editions comes slightly different features, like BitLocker support for Pro and more granular control of settings for Enterprise editions. Microsoft wants to take things a step further though, and it'll take a complete transformation of Windows as we know it.
5 proven Windows 11 tweaks I use to speed up my PC and you should too
I always use these proven tweaks to make Windows 11 more responsive, and you can too.