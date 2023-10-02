Key Takeaways Windows 10 will receive the Windows Backup app previously only available for Windows 11 users, but it comes with a requirement that makes it challenging for certain customers.

Users may encounter errors when using Windows Backup with Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Active Directory (AD), limiting its use for organizations and scenarios that don't support personal Microsoft accounts.

Microsoft is working on an update to hide the Windows Backup app on unsupported configurations, but it will still be installed on machines running Pro, Education, or Enterprise SKUs of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Over a month ago, we learned that despite not being a candidate for feature updates anymore, Windows 10 will receive the Windows Backup app, which was previously only available for Windows 11 users. While this utility is quite beneficial for many, it does come with a requirement that makes it a hard sell for certain customers. Although this category of affected users might want to remove the software, Microsoft has confirmed that it is not possible to do so, for now.

In a support article spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has noted that you may run into errors if you try to use Windows Backup with Azure Active Directory (AAD) or Active Directory (AD), since the software is primarily aimed at consumer devices signed in with a personal Microsoft account (MSA). As such, organizations and other scenarios which do not support personal MSA or have configured Group Policy that block MSA won't be able to leverage the service.

While it would make sense to be able to uninstall the Windows Backup app in such cases, Microsoft has confirmed that this is not possible since it considered a system component. That said, the Redmond tech firm has assured those affected that it is working on a Windows update that will at least hide the Windows Backup app on unsupported configurations, such that it does not appear in the All apps or Installed apps lists. Based on Microsoft's phrasing of the workaround, it appears that the software will still be installed, you just won't see it on machines running Pro, Education, or Enterprise SKUs of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

For those unaware, Windows Backup allows users to back up their folders, files, photos, apps, settings, and credentials, and restore them when required. Synced content is stored in OneDrive, which means that you can only utilize the storage you have access to; it's currently 5GB if you're a non-paying customer.