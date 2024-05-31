Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge may soon use AI to suggest websites based on your browsing habits.

New code in Edge hints at AI features that predict top sites for users.

While features are still in development, Microsoft may expand AI integration in the future.

Microsoft has been busy adding a ton of AI-powered features to its Edge browser lately. We recently saw Microsoft adding AI-generated themes to Edge to give users a truly unique background for their browsing, and now, another AI-powered feature has appeared within Edge's code. While nothing has been outright confirmed yet, there is evidence of work being done on a website suggestion feature that'd use AI to guide your browsing.

Microsoft Edge may use AI-powered suggested to help you browse

The code in question was spotted by Windows Latest, which noticed a few interesting additions to the Canary branch of Microsoft Edge, which included these variables:

msAIPredictedSitesTopSitesAvailableInMostVisited

msAIPredictedSitesTopSitesVisible

msAIPredictedSitesTopSitesVisibleDhp

msAIPredictedSitesTopSitesVisibleNtp

msShowAIPredictedSiteSuggestionsOnNormalStartupTrigger

msShowAIPredictedSiteSuggestionsOnNormalStartupWithGivenUrlsTrigger

All the variables mention AI in some form, and they seem to correspond to two potential features coming to Edge. The first four look like they reference a feature that uses AI to calculate which websites you like to visit the most. The last two will likely predict which websites you want to visit the moment you open Edge or make a new tab. These variables seem to influence the selection of websites you see under the search bar when you open a new tab, suggested by the "StartupWithGivenUrls" variable that likely references shortcuts the user created themselves.

Unfortunately, none of the features are fleshed out yet. All we have to go off of are these interesting variable names, and there's zero guarantee that Microsoft will ever flesh them out. However, Google is working on an AI-powered address bar, and given how Edge runs off of Chromium, it's not too far-fetched to imagine that Microsoft is developing its own tools too. And once Copilot+ PCs begin to hit the market, we may see additional integrations and benefits that use the computer's built-in NPU to get the job done.