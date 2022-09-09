Microsoft opens registrations for Ignite digital and in-person events

Microsoft has officially opened registrations for its Ignite conference, which is scheduled for October 12th through the 14th in Seattle. As has been the case for the past couple of years, the event will be digital for the majority of attendees, though some have the chance to attend in person. There are also local Ignite “spotlight” events in other parts of the world for those interested.

Unless you’re attending in person in Seattle, registration is free, as you’d expect. We don’t yet know the specific contents of this year’s Ignite, since Microsoft has yet to publish a session list, but given that the event has been around for a while, it shouldn’t be too surprising. Microsoft Ignite usually includes news across all of Microsoft, specifically focused on business features in Microsoft 365, Azure, and sometimes Windows.

Windows is generally not the focus of these events, and it tends to get its own time in the spotlight when Microsoft has something to share. It’s possible we’ll hear more about Windows in the coming weeks or months since Windows 11 version 22H2 is reportedly set to arrive very soon.

You also shouldn’t expect any hardware announcements at Ignite. Just like Windows, Surface products get their own time in the spotlight with dedicated events, and we should also be getting one at some point in the fall, where we’re expecting products like the Surface Pro 9. Ignite is all about Microsoft’s more business-oriented products, like Office, Teams, and other services aimed at larger enterprise customers.

Right now, all we know to expect is the classic opening keynote from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, which is probably where you’ll hear the bulk of the news coming from Ignite. Following that, multiple sessions will take place over the following days, going deeper into some of the topics discussed in the keynote, among other things. It’s possible some of these sessions have additional news, but it’s mostly for those who want to learn more about the new capabilities introduced during the event.

If you’re interested, you can head to the Microsoft Ignite homepage to begin your registration for the event.