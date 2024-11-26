Key Takeaways Microsoft Ignite 2024 mainly focused on Artificial Intelligence.

I'm not sure about you, but when I looked at all of the stuff Microsoft announced during Ignite 2024, it was less of an ignition and more like a pail of cold water being dumped onto some embers. After looking at everything that was announced, I actually came away feeling less excited about what Microsoft has planned for 2025 than I did before Ignite. As such, here are some of the topics that I really did not enjoy during this year's event.

It was mainly about Artificial Intelligence

Predictable? Sure. Exciting? Not really.

So, who here had "Artificial Intelligence discussed at Ignite 2024" on their bingo card? Well, it turns out that everyone did, and they all had it set as the center "free" square. It was no surprise that Microsoft would take to the stage during Ignite 2024 to discuss their new AI features, but honestly, I'm already kind of tired of them.

Microsoft did a big Copilot push for Ignite 2024. The company showed off all of the new actions you can do with the virtual assistant and revealed that developers can now access more of the Copilot API, such as image generation and erasing elements from a picture. Not only is this stuff I can already do with Copilot, but it's stuff that I already don't bother doing with Copilot. I'm unsure if adding the same features to more apps will get me (or anyone else) using it.

Microsoft didn't reveal much more about Recall

The flagship AI feature was kind of brushed off

Just after Ignite wrapped up, Microsoft finally released Recall to the public testing branches several months after it was meant to be released. As such, Microsoft had the opportunity to really explain what Recall is all about, how it can help people, and why it's worth everyone's time. Perhaps give some live demos to change naysayer's minds.

What did we get during Ignite? Well, there was more of what we already know, and that's about it. Instead of taking the time to really promote Recall ahead of the preview, the company took to the stage and told us things that we knew from previous blog posts from the company. For instance, Microsoft went over how Recall will use encryption, utilize Windows Hello to protect user data, and allow people to delete snapshots from Recall's memory. However, the company had already announced those features in August, so it just felt like Microsoft didn't have anything new to bring to the table with Recall.

We got a $349 box that only runs Windows 365 cloud apps

Is it even a "mini PC" at this point?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought that one strength of cloud apps is that they're far less demanding on hardware. This allows you to use less powerful and cheaper hardware to perform the same job as a beefier device could. This, in turn, allows companies to release official streaming devices that are pretty cheap, given that they don't need to use the most powerful components to stream media.

So imagine my surprise when Microsoft announced a $349 mini PC called "Windows 365 Link" that can only use Windows 365 apps. No operating system, no local data storage, just a box that lets you connect to Windows 365 and use its cloud apps. Its main focus is on businesses, and the company showed off all of the ways that Windows 365 could help companies protect their data, but is buying these devices really the solution? Or would it be better for companies to just buy cheap devices in bulk and have them connect to Windows 365 that way?

Microsoft Ignite 2024 did more damage for me than it did help

Overall, there was nothing in Ignite 2024 that really made me look forward to the coming year of Microsoft. In fact, it had the totally opposite reaction; I'm now even less enthused to see what the tech giant has in store for 2025. Between more Copilot apps, a Recall feature that feels like it's dead out the gate, and a $349 streaming box, I'm really not sure what I'm supposed to be excited about.

Perhaps the third-party Copilot API will output something good. After all, if third-party app designers can find creative and interesting ways to put Copilot's powerful AI tools to good use, then perhaps I'll be convinced that artificial intelligence is the future. The problem is, I don't really see how people can use these tools in a way that adds a breath of fresh air into Copilot. As such, I'm afraid to say that Ignite 2024 not only failed to spark anything but actually dampened my expectations for the company moving forward.