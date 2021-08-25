Microsoft Ignite returns in November, once again as a virtual event

If you’re familiar with Microsoft’s big events, then you’ve probably been wondering about Ignite, its biggest annual show that takes place in the fall. Today, the company has updated the show’s page to indicate that Ignite 2021 will be held between November 2 and November 4.

That also means that this year’s Ignite will once again be virtual, just like last year. We can thank the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for this. Last year when everything went virtual, the Redmond firm said that all of its events would be all-digital until July 2021, a move that seemed excessive to many at the time. Obviously, that ended up being necessary.

Microsoft still hasn’t publicly said what it plans to do about events now that that July deadline has passed. Ignite is its biggest event of the year, holding over 25,000 people from all over the world. It wouldn’t make sense to hold such a large event, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the company won’t hold smaller event, such as the annual Surface launch that usually holds a few hundred people.

The only thing that changed on the event page is the date. That means that it doesn’t even have the usual highlights, which include things like a vision keynote from CEO Satya Nadella, technical keynotes, and so on. All of that stuff is going to be announced later on.

We do know the dates, and that since it will be virtual, it will be a free event. We might even see some additional Windows 11 sessions, despite Windows mostly being dropped from the roster in recent years. The new OS should launching right around that timeframe, although we’re expecting there to be a separate launch event for that as well.

Last year’s Microsoft Ignite conference was originally slated to be held in New Orleans, so it’s pretty safe to say that once in-person events are going strong again, that’s where it will be held. For now, the next big in-person show might be Build, next May.