Key Takeaways Microsoft is actively seeking AI experts to enhance the gaming experience for players.

They're focusing on new player experiences by utilizing AI and machine learning in games.

AI integration may include NPC development and content generation in future games.

Artificial intelligence has the power to revolutionize gaming, but as things stand right now, the technology hasn't permeated how we play and interact with games. However, there are a lot of companies that are working hard on making artificial intelligence in gaming a reality. As it turns out, this new tech has caught the eye of Microsoft, which is now on the lookout for AI experts to help them implement the technology within its games.

Microsoft aims to flesh out its gaming division with AI experts

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft recently made a job advertisement for a "Senior Director, Applied Sciences, Gaming AI." As the job description explains:

This role will manage a team of applied & data scientists developing new deep learning and foundation models to support gaming needs. The role will connect with teams across game studios and platform services, co-creating opportunities for new player experiences with developments in AI and Machine Learning, to bring to life the next generation of platform and game experiences.

How Microsoft's AI focus affects its gaming portfolio

From this job advert, it's clear that Microsoft wants to try implementing AI into its future games. And while the job advertisement doesn't go into detail as to what, exactly, Microsoft has planned, we can make some educated guesses. Given that it wants to focus on "new player experiences," it likely refers to creating AI-powered NPCs, much like what Nvidia is doing with its game development tech. It may also include generating content on the fly for players to experience.

What's also interesting is that the job advertisement specifically mentions "teams across game studios," meaning that Microsoft is likely deploying AI across its portfolio of game studios. This does include Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft acquired not too long ago. As such, if you're interested in AI in video games, you'd do worse than keep an eye on the studios that Microsoft has under its umbrella.