Key Takeaways Microsoft is reportedly testing PC gaming handhelds, using Windows as the operating system.

Using Windows could give Microsoft an advantage in creating the best handheld technology.

Microsoft may or may not enter the market, depending on the feasibility of the prototype development.

If you've been keeping tabs on the state of PC gaming handhelds, you'll know of the wave of models releasing in recent months. Companies have been working hard on making the next best competitor to the Steam Deck, and all the activity has drawn the attention of the biggest tech companies in the world. We previously knew that Microsoft's CEO Phil Spencer had his eyes on the market after he dropped hints of an Xbox handheld being considered by the Redmond giant. Now, a Microsoft insider has claimed that the company is hard at work at making a prototype.

Related Ayaneo Slide review: The best compact PC gaming handheld The Ayaneo Slide is one of the best gaming handhelds, and is the best compact gaming handheld on the market.

Microsoft insider claims the company is testing out handhelds

As reported by Neowin, a Microsoft insider has mentioned that the company is trying its hand at PC gaming handhelds. This is big news, as other companies have tried using Microsoft's products to power their devices with mixed results. For example, in our review of the Asus ROG Ally, we noted that the fact it runs off of Windows makes it a hard device to recommend to others.

If Microsoft gets into the handheld game, it will have the advantage of knowing exactly how Windows works and produce a device that uses the operating system in the best way possible. However, the company would then have a choice to make; it could either keep its secrets and have an advantage over other devices running Windows, or it could share its findings to encourage more companies to adopt Windows as their OS of choice.

Either way, there's still a chance that Microsoft never makes it to the market at all. Prototyping is all about a company working out if making a product is feasible, and if the Redmond giant gets cold feed about the idea, they may scrap it altogether. However, given how popular PC gaming handhelds are, plus Microsoft offering the Xbox Game Pass which fit right at home on a portable device, there's a good chance they'll at least give it a shot.