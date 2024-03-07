Key Takeaways Windows 10 users should ideally upgrade to newer versions before they run out of support.

KB5001716 update prompts PCs to install the latest feature updates.

Some users may encounter installation issues, requiring uninstalling and reinstalling the update.

Although Windows 10 is supported until at least October 14, 2025, its various versions continually run out of support with the passage of time. Microsoft ideally wants customers to upgrade to Windows 11, which is where all the AI goodness will happen. However, the latest stats indicate that Windows 10 still has double the number of users when compared to Redmond's latest operating system. The company is looking to change that with its latest Windows 10 update, KB5001716.

What does KB5001716 do?

KB5001716 is installed automatically and comes with the sole purpose of getting Windows 10 users to upgrade to newer versions of Windows. The release notes mention that following the installation of KB5001716, your PC will attempt to download and install feature updates, especially if you're on a version of the OS that's reaching end-of-life. You will also be prompted with notifications informing you of problems that are restricting your PC from receiving further updates. That said, Microsoft has assured users that these notifications will not interrupt full screen, game, quiet time, and focus assist modes.

Which devices are getting KB5001716?

This Windows update is being rolled out to the following versions of Windows 10:

Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1809

While older builds of Windows 10 will likely be recommended newer versions of the OS, the idea is to eventually recommend Windows 11, especially with the end-of-life date approaching next year. Importantly, Neowin has also highlighted that many people are running into issues while installing KB5001716 even though Microsoft's own documentation does not list any known bugs. The solution involves uninstalling an older update with the same KB number and then installing the latest one.