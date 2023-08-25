Key Takeaways Bing Chat is now available on Microsoft Launcher, expanding access to the chatbot beyond the Edge browser and onto Android smartphones running Android Oreo.

The features and user interface of Bing Chat in Microsoft Launcher are the same as those in Edge and Bing mobile apps, including the ability to select chat tones and use voice inputs.

Surface Duo users do not currently have access to Bing Chat in Microsoft Launcher, as Microsoft updates the launcher separately for Surface Duo devices. However, they can interact with Bing app, Edge, and Skype.

After making its way to Google Chrome and Safari, Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat is now rolling out to Microsoft Launcher, giving users more options to access the chatbot outside the Edge browser. However, if you want to test out the new feature, you'll need to be in the beta version of the Microsoft Launcher, as that's where Microsoft is rolling out Bing Chat first.

As first spotted by @XenoPanther on X (previously Twitter), Bing Chat in Microsoft Launcher isn’t any different than how it functions in Edge and Bing mobile apps. Features like the ability to select the tone of chats and using voice as inputs instead of typing are all there. The UI is the same as the one you see in the Bing and Edge mobile apps.

From Microsoft Edge to Skype and now to Microsoft Launcher, Bing Chat is available on pretty much all the well-known consumer-friendly Microsoft apps on phones. While Bing Chat in Microsoft Launcher is supported on pretty much all smartphones running Android Oreo (Android 8), Surface Duo users won’t be able to use it now.

Microsoft Launcher is built into the Surface Duo devices, acting as the default launcher for the dual-display phone. But unlike the rest of the Android phones, Microsoft updates the Microsoft Launcher separately via monthly system updates. It is for this reason there is a difference in the availability of new features in Microsoft Launcher for Surface Duo devices and the rest of Android phones simultaneously. Bing Chat is no exception here. For now, the Surface Duo users have only Bing app, Edge, and Skype at their disposal to interact with Microsoft’s chatbot.

However, if you have a different Android phone, you can try Microsoft Launcher beta right now to test how well it performs. That said, don’t expect it to help you tweak your Android system settings like the Bing Chat-powered Windows Copilot does on Windows 11 PCs. But the ability to control phone settings from the Bing Chat window sounds tempting, and Microsoft might want to find some ways to bring this capability to Surface Duo users, if not for the entire Android ecosystem, in the future.