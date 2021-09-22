Microsoft introduces a faster Surface Go 3, Wi-Fi-only Pro X, and more

During its Surface event today, Microsoft made some big announcements, including the all-new Surface Laptop Studio, a big redesign in the Surface Pro 8, and the much-improved Surface Duo 2. But that’s not all there is, as a few more Microsoft devices are on the way, even if they’re not quite as exciting. These devices include the new Surface Go 3, a more affordable version of the Surface Pro X, and new accessories. All of Microsoft’s new PCs are coming with Windows 11, and some accessories are designed to take advantage of it, too.

Surface Go 3

Starting with the Surface Go 3, this is essentially a spec bump over the Surface Go 2, just as leaks had indicated. The Surface Go 3 now comes with either an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or an Intel Core i3-10100Y, both of which are dual-core, 4 thread CPUs. That’s an especially big upgrade for the Pentium Gold models, which only used to have 2 cores and 2 threads, and the performance difference is significant. Either way, performance is going to be better, as you’d expect.

Otherwise, this is exactly the same as the Surface Go 2. You can get either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD storage. You also have the option to add LTE connectivity, but that’s coming later down the line. The display is also the same 10.5-inch Full HD+ panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and you still get two Full HD (1080p) webcams, one on the front and one on the back.

The Surface Go 3 starts at $399 with Wi-Fi only, and you can pre-order it today, with full availability on October 5th. As previously mentioned, LTE models are coming later.

Surface Pro X

Next up, there’s the Surface Pro X, and there’s actually nothing Microsoft is adding to this device. Despite being two years old at this point, the only thing changing with the Surface Pro X is that it now comes in a Wi-Fi only variant, for those that don’t need LTE. That means the Surface Pro X now starts at $899, but all the existing models keep the same price.

As such, the specs of the Surface Pro X include a Microsoft SQ1 or SQ2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It has a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920, and it supports the Surface Slim Pen — both the original and the new model introduced today. Pre-orders are available today for the Wi-Fi only model, with a full launch on October 5th, or you can just buy an existing one.

Surface Slim Pen 2

Finally, Microsoft also announced a few new accessories today. First off, there’s the new Surface Slim Pen 2, which is now the main Surface Pen for flagship devices. Microsoft first introduced the Slim Pen exclusively for the Surface Pro X, but now, the Surface Pro Type Cover and Surface Laptop Studio are both designed to store and charge this pen model, too.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 has a sharper tip that should make pen input all the more precise when writing or sketching on Windows. It also features “zero pressure force” and ultra-low latency, so what you do is reflected on the screen instantaneously. With the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio, the Surface Slim Pen 2 also now provides haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pen on paper. This is powered by the Microsoft G6 processor in these devices, and there’s also haptic feedback for certain actions you can take with the pen, like using tools in Adobe Fresco.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 is available for pre-order today and starts at $129.99.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Next up is the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse, which is part of Microsoft’s efforts to create more sustainable products. This comes from a partnership with SABIC, and the mouse uses a resin made from 20% recycled plastic that was recovered from the ocean or other waterways. The mouse’s packaging is also 100% recyclable, and in some markets, Microsoft is letting users mail in their old mouse to be recycled, too.

It’s a fairly basic wireless mouse otherwise, but it does have a unique look with a blue scroll wheel and grainy look to the white texture. It has just three buttons and a scroll wheel, and it comes with a AA battery that should last up to 12 months. The Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse costs $24.99 and is available for pre-order today.

Surface Adaptive Kit

Finally, there’s the Surface Adaptive Kit, which is meant to make Surface devices more accessible. This kit includes keycap labels, which have tactile indicators so users can feel what each key is even without looking at it, port indicators to make it easier to label and identify ports and cables so you can instantly know where each cable goes, opener support to make it easier to open the lid or kickstand on Surface devices, and bump labels to help users locate keys and ports more easily.

The Surface Adaptive Kit will be available later this year, though Microsoft didn’t reveal pricing information as of yet.