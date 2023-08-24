Key Takeaways Microsoft released an optional preview update for Windows 10 and 11, but it has introduced an issue causing "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" errors on a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

The problem is being investigated, and it is unclear if it is caused by the update itself or another aspect. Microsoft has not made a formal statement about the root cause yet.

The error primarily appears for users with MSI motherboards, but more data points are needed to establish a clear trend. Users experiencing the issue are encouraged to report details via the Feedback Hub.

A couple of days ago, Microsoft released an optional preview update for Windows 10 and 11 as a precursor to the cumulative update coming on Patch Tuesday next month. Its headlining features included tweaking the hover behavior on the search box and the ability to change default apps in a more convenient manner. However, the update has also introduced an issue that Microsoft is currently investigating.

The Redmond tech giant has updated its Windows release health dashboard to detail an ongoing problem for people who installed the KB5029351 August preview update. Several users who pulled the trigger on the optional update are intermittently receiving "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" error messages on a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), interrupting their workflows.

Microsoft hasn't shared a lot of details yet, but it says that it is looking further into the problem to determine if this is an issue caused by its own update or if it pertains to some other aspect. This is likely a reference to another Windows issue we reported last month when the company blamed third-party apps for customizing the behavior of Windows, leading to "unsupported" scenarios and broken components. However, it hasn't released such a statement about the current issue yet.

The Verge also highlights Reddit forums where it appears that the error is primarily appearing for people utilizing MSI motherboards. However, it is difficult to pinpoint a trend or pattern right now without more data points. We do know that it is affecting customers of all supported consumer SKUs of Windows, namely Windows 10 version 22H2, and Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2.

For now, Microsoft has recommended that people who come across the BSOD should try to reproduce it on their device and share details via the Feedback Hub along with a recording of their screen, so it's easier for the company to determine a root cause. You can launch the Feedback Hub on your Windows machine using the Windows key + F combination and report any issues.