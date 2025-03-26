I don't know about you, but if I were to spend $69 billion on something, I'd want to get the most out of that purchase. Especially if I wanted to have any hope of making that money back in some way.

$69 billion is what Microsoft spent on its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, including all the studios and games in the ABK portfolio. Games that can, and should, be added to Xbox's Game Pass service, which is meant to provide a library of games for players, but especially a library of first-party Xbox titles.

To Microsoft and Xbox's credit, there are plenty of games from Activision Blizzard King already on Game Pass. But it's still absolutely wild to me, crazy, even, that there are some huge games absent from the Xbox Game Pass library.

6 Call of Duty 1-3

Respect the games that came before.