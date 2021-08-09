Microsoft is ending support for the OneDrive sync client on macOS 10.13

Microsoft is ending support for the OneDrive sync client on older versions of Apple’s macOS, the company has announced. Specifically, the OneDrive sync client will no longer support macOS 10.12 Sierra and 10.13 High Sierra. These versions of macOS are no longer supported by Apple, either.

Support for the OneDrive sync client on these versions of macOS is set to end on September 10th. After that date, users that already have OneDrive installed will no longer get any updates. While the apps will continue to work for now, any issues that show up won’t be fixed in these versions. You may also miss out on certain security updates. Additionally, if you try to install the OneDrive sync client on an unsupported version of macOS, it just won’t work. This change affects both personal and business accounts.

Microsoft also clarified that, going forward, it will only support the three latest versions of macOS. That means whenever a new macOS version is released, OneDrive will support that new update and the two prior ones. That’s why, right now, you’ll only be supported on macOS 10.14 (Mojave), 10.15 (Catalina), and 11 (Big Sur). macOS 12 Monterey should be released later this year, so support for macOS Mojave could also be dropped soon after that. Microsoft will probably make another announcement when that happens, though.

Recently, Microsoft announced a few new features for OneDrive on macOS, such as Known Folder Move. This allows users to move entire folders on their computers to OneDrive, making them available everywhere. Another big update, especially for Apple M1 Macs, is native support for Apple Silicon. This will enable significant performance improvements compared to running the app through Rosetta 2. Other features announced at the time include new iconography for Files On-Demand, better integration with the Finder app, and general performance improvements. With today’s news, it’s unlikely that macOS 10.12 and 10.13 will get support for all of these OneDrive features. If you haven’t yet, you can download the OneDrive sync client for macOS here.