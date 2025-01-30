Summary Microsoft introduced new Surface Pro and Laptop with Intel processors for businesses.

A 5G option has been added to Surface Laptop - only for business customers and using Intel variants.

There's a new Surface USB4 Dock, which supports most USB-C Surface PCs.

Microsoft is introducing new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop products today, packed with Intel Lunar Lake processors and made for businesses. Coming in Platinum and Black, they're the same products as the Surface Pro 11th Edition and the Surface Laptop 7th Edition, just swapping out the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors. The one real twist is that, for the first time, the Surface Laptop is going to have a 5G option.

The Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business don't replace the existing ones

Snapdragon still comes in business variants

While the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 launched among a broader range of Snapdragon / Copilot+ PCs in June last year, Microsoft had quietly refreshed its Intel Surfaces just a few months earlier. The Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business were just CPU bumps, using the same chassis that Microsoft had used for ages.

There were reasons for this. One was to give businesses another generation with the same form factor, and another is because businesses still very much rely on Intel. Those products lived alongside the new Snapdragon ones, which also had their own business SKUs. The Snapdragon commercial products will now live alongside these new Intel ones.

Lunar Lake is a massive upgrade over Meteor Lake, offering solid improvements to battery life and graphics power. And of course, it supports Copilot+ on-device AI features, something previously exclusive to Qualcomm.

Both of these new products are offered with either a Core Ultra 5 236V/238V or a Core Ultra 7 266V/268V, with that last '6' or '8' digit representing either 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. The memory is on the chip with Lunar Lake, hence the different CPU SKUs, but that does mean you can't upgrade it. As with previous generations, the SSD is swappable.