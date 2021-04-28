Microsoft is moving on from Calibri as the default Office font

Today, Microsoft announced that after 15 years, it’s moving on from Calibri as the default font in its Office suite. Indeed, the font replaced Times New Roman when Office 2007 debuted. Now, it’s time for something new.

The Redmond firm has five new fonts that it’s testing out: Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview. As you’d probably expect, Microsoft wants feedback on which one it should pick.

While you can see some characters in the images above, you can actually try out these new fonts right now using cloud fonts. That also means that you need to be a Microsoft 365 subscriber to try it out. However, while you need to subscribe to the cloud service to use it, these documents will render correctly in perpetual license versions of the software like Office 2019.

Microsoft didn’t say specifically when the default Office font will be changed. After all, it hasn’t even decided on one yet. Obviously, it won’t be changed in Office 2019, so for perpetual license versions, you’d have to wait until Office 2021. Other than that, Microsoft 365 subscribers will probably see the change first.

The company says it will be considering the change over the next few months, and as mentioned above, it wants feedback. It’s not pointing to any specific feedback forum, only to comment on social media. If you’ve got something to add to the conversation, you can check out @Microsoft365 on Twitter.