Summary Microsoft seems to be phasing out legacy features from Windows 10 and Windows 11, including the Control Panel.

Users report loss of "seconds" precision in Calendar Taskbar flyout in Windows 10 following recent updates.

Windows 10 may follow Windows 11's removal of "seconds" precision, potentially pushing users to upgrade.

Microsoft removes legacy features from both its active desktop operating systems, Windows 10 and Windows 11, fairly regularly. Recently, it seems like the company has been intent on killing off Control Panel in the latter OS, as it moves over configurations to its dedicated, modern Settings app. In the past few months, it has also deprecated WordPad, Paint 3D, and more. Now, one of my most used features on Windows 10 is on the chopping block and I couldn't be more furious.

The end of times is near... for Windows 10

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out its regular Patch Tuesday updates for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Although the KB5055518 update for Windows 10 only lists security fixes as a new feature in its change log, there is a rather nasty, undocumented surprise Microsoft has in store for some customers too.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is A/B testing the removal of the "seconds" precision from the Calendar Taskbar flyout in Windows 10 for even more users. A few days ago, several users began complaining about this change on Reddit, and it now seems like this modification is rolling out to even more customers with the latest Patch Tuesday update. I don't see this redesign on my end yet, but it's clear what Redmond is considering, with the flyout just showing the calendar view and agenda items for the current day.

After applying yesterday's Patch Tuesday update, users are seeing a Calendar flyout which is more like what we have in Windows 11 right now. It does not have a running list of seconds and the date has been split out for more readability too, presumably.

Repeating the mistakes of Windows 11

It is important to note that Windows 11 launched without the "seconds" precision too, but following backlash, Microsoft did offer a way to add it back through a toggle in the Settings app. Windows 10 has no such option right now, which means that affected users are forced to modify their Registry. A higher precision in the Windows Clock can be quite useful for manually setting wristwatches, and even casually monitoring the time elapsed during an activity such as measuring your body temperature, among other things.

What's even more problematic is that the operating system is running out of support in a few months, which likely means that Microsoft won't care much for user feedback, regardless of its intensity. One has to wonder if this is a way to get staunch Windows 10 customers to upgrade to Windows 11 (I kid, I kid), seeing that it's almost been four years since the latest OS launched. That said, creative and stubborn users will still likely figure out workarounds to add the seconds back to the Windows Calendar flyout. Only time will tell.