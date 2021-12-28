Microsoft is testing a new “Games” panel in the Edge browser

Microsoft Edge is one of the better alternatives to Google Chrome. It’s a Chromium-based browser so it shares many of the core functionalities with Google Chrome and other Chromium browsers. That means if you are coming from Google Chrome, you should feel right at home. However, as of late, Microsoft has become a bit desperate in its attempt to gain an upper hand over Chrome, overloading the browser with gimmicky features like “Buy now, pay later” and even outright insulting its competitor. But it seems Microsoft is in no mood to stop as it’s preparing yet another feature for its browser.

As spotted by frequent Chrome/Chromium tipster Leopeva64, Microsoft is testing a dedicated Games panel in Edge (via Neowin). The feature is currently available for some users in the latest version of Edge Canary. It’s disabled by default and needs to be toggled from the Settings > Appearance > Games button.

Enabling this toggle adds a Games button on the omnibar, right next to the address bar. Clicking on the Games button opens up a panel on the right side of the browser which displays a collection of HTML5 games. Games are divided across multiple categories, including Arcade, Microsoft classics, Board & Card, Puzzle, Sports, Casual, Match 3, and more. Since these are HTML5 games, you can play them right in your browser without having to download them first.

The Games panel is currently live for a small set of users in the latest version of Microsoft Edge Canary. It wasn’t available for me on Edge Canary 99.0.1117.0. If you want to be one of the first to try it out, you can download the latest build of Edge Canary from here. It’s unclear when the feature will make its way to the stable channel.

What do you think about Microsoft Edge’s new Games panel feature? Let us know in the comments below.