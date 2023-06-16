Microsoft is finally killing off the classic Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11. The company announced today in a support page that starting in 2024, all new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the free and new web-based Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox experience.

We technically already knew the day was coming, as the new Outlook has already been in testing for quite a while and has already replaced the classic apps in the beta versions of Windows 11. Still, Microsoft's now alerting those who might be using the app — which is very troublesome and clunky to use compared to other modern mail solutions like Thunderbird and even Apple's Mail app on macOS.

The company explained on its support page that you'll technically be able to use the Mail and Calendar applications, and it will be available as a download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024. However, new Windows 11 PCs will have Outlook instead. Those currently using the apps will be able to switch to the new Outlook from a toggle in the applications. You'll then be able to follow the on-screen instructions and switch to the new Outlook for free. If you don't like it, you can switch back by toggling the slider off, to automatically open the previous version.

Compared to the UWP Mail and Calendar apps, the new Outlook for Windows is a much better experience. You can use the app for free, without a subscription, and enjoy AI features to help you write better windows. Outlook for Windows works with all kinds of accounts, including Gmail, Yahoo, and more. The app is also pretty secure, and you get a universal search across your other Microsoft 365 apps to find important files, and more. Not to mention, you now have a single app for everything related to both calendar and mail and no longer have to juggle between two apps just to check an appointment, birthdays, and other things.