Microsoft is killing Money in Excel along with Wolfram Alpha data types

Microsoft is killing off a couple of features in Excel starting next year, the company has announced through an email sent to Microsoft 365 subscribers. Those features are Money and Wolfram Alpha data types, both of which are relatively recent additions to Excel, so it’s odd to see them removed so soon.

Money in Excel was one of the big features Microsoft touted when it rebranded Office 365 consumer plans to Microsoft 365. Essentially, it allowed you to easily import data from your bank to help you keep an eye on your finances. That happened just over two years ago, so this feature will have lived just over three years by the time it’s discontinued. Thankfully, you can still use it until June 30th, 2023, and your existing data won’t disappear. You just won’t be able to add any more data to it. Microsoft is instead offering a 60-day free trial of Tiller if you’re looking for a similar service, but that means you’ll eventually be spending more money on another subscription.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The other feature that’s being discontinued is Wolfram Alpha data types, which are also pretty recent. Microsoft first introduced them in July 2020, and they’ll stop working on June 11th next year, so they will have lasted less than three years. Excel featured over 100 Wolfram Alpha data types and it seemed to be a big investment for Microsoft, but it’s falling by the wayside. This lack of support means refreshing data, following links, and most other features related to Wolfram Alpha data will stop working.

Aside from these features, Microsoft is also killing off partner benefits, which could net you discounts on certain products from Microsoft partners if you were a Microsoft 365 subscriber. These will also be discontinued on June 30th, 2023, but until then, you can still check out the available offers if you’re interested.

While Microsoft didn’t specifically say the reason for the removal of these features, the email does say “we will occasionally remove underused features and benefits”. These are all features that likely require Microsoft to partner with other companies, whether those are banks for financial information or Wolfram Alpha for its data types, so it’s likely that their popularity (or lack thereof) didn’t justify the continued investment in keeping them around.