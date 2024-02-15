Key Takeaways Microsoft is discontinuing support for Publisher on October 13th, 2026, and will explore integrating its components into other Office apps.

Publisher is not considered a popular Office app, and its discontinuation may not have a significant impact on users.

Spreading Publisher's features across more popular apps will allow users to still access its functionality without adding unnecessary bloat to Office 365.

The productivity scene is a lot different now than back when Microsoft released Office's suites back in the late 20th century. As we move forward, more and more apps that suited the public back then are being taken out of the system now. Now, Publisher is the latest Office app facing the block, after Microsoft confirmed that it is suspending support on October 13th, 2026.

Microsoft is saying goodbye to Publisher

News broke by @StephenCWLL on X who received a notification about Publisher's closure. The notice confirms that the app will lose support on October 13th, 2026, which essentially makes the app "dead." Microsoft states that, in the lead-up to the date, it will explore ways to take components from Publisher and add them to more popular Office apps, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Designer.

The question is, will anyone miss Publisher? Microsoft hasn't been giving the app a lot of attention these past years, and it doesn't feel like an essential Office app that people subscribe for. In fact, taking Publisher's components and spreading them across the more well-used apps is a smart idea; it will allow people who used Publisher to continue using its features, without adding unpopular bloat for Office 365. Regardless of if you used Publisher or not, your work-at-home PC will get a little lighter in the future.