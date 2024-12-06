Key Takeaways Microsoft is discontinuing the Surface Studio 2+.

Retailers are low on stock, and Microsoft won't be restocking.

There are no plans for a third Surface Studio, possibly signaling the end of the entire line.

While Microsoft has its winners with its product lines, some don't get the same amount of glory. Such is the case of the Surface Studio range, which offered a luxury all-in-one setup with a touchscreen and a folding feature that turns it into a draft board, which was sold at a hefty price. It seems people didn't take to the idea, as Microsoft is beginning to wind down the Surface Studio 2+ production, with insiders claiming that the Redmond giant has zero plans to make a third.

Microsoft is killing off the Surface Studio 2+

Over the past few weeks, retailers have been running low on the Surface Studio 2+ stock, with no signs of a restock coming soon. Now, in a statement made to Windows Central, Microsoft has confirmed that it won't make any more:

"Customers can continue to purchase Surface Studio 2+ through retailers and partners with stock. For areas reaching out of stock, Surface Studio 2+ will no longer be available for new purchases.”

Moreover, this may be the end of the entire Surface Studio line. Citing "[its] own sources," Windows Central states that Microsoft doesn't plan to release a successor to the Surface Studio 2+. While Microsoft can always reboot the line in the future, it'll be a long time before we see another Surface Studio device—if we ever will.

