Microsoft is officially killing off the Remote Desktop app. It’s unfortunate since it is/was one of the easier ways to connect to your PC while on vacation. System admins also rely on it to connect to PCs and servers remotely. However, starting May 27th, 2025, the RDP app for Windows will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store. It also won’t be supported or available for installation. Instead, the company is moving RDP to the free Windows App (yes, a terrible name), which also includes other features.

But you might not want to change apps and prefer to use something else with more features or something that is a cinch to use. Luckily for all of us, there are free alternatives on the market that you can use to remotely connect PCs and other devices, including Mac and Linux, or mobile platforms like Android and iOS remotely.

4 Windows App

Microsoft’s new RDP app

While the traditional RDP app will leave Windows in a couple of months, Microsoft wants you to use its new Windows app instead. It’s currently an app aimed at enterprise customers and students. You need a work or student email account to sign in until the company updates the app.

It includes features like file sharing, unified access to Windows services, multi-factor authentication, USB redirection, account switching, and customizable start screens. The Windows app lets you connect to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Unfortunately, it leaves Linux users in the cold. It is also a way to connect to Microsoft services like Windows 365 or Azure using your school or enterprise account.

3 RustDesk

A free, open-source remote desktop tool