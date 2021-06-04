Microsoft seems set to launch Windows 11 this month

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced a launch event for “the next generation of Windows”. But even before then, there’s been a lot of speculation on what this new version will be called. All signs are starting to point to the launch of Windows 11. The firm hasn’t publicly said so, and won’t until its big launch event.

First of all, the branding is clearly changing. People like CEO Satya Nadella and Windows and devices chief Panos Panay are calling it the next generation of Windows, not of Windows 10. When Windows 10 was the brand, that was key. Microsoft doesn’t write these scripts by accident.

But let’s look at the hints that Microsoft itself has dropped, and there are a few. Here’s the tweet that’s been floating around announcing the June 24 event.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

At first glance, it might appear that this is a still image, but there are subtle movements in the six-second video. The light projected through the Windows logo is moving, and that’s definitely on purpose. Could it be the sun setting on Windows 10? Perhaps. It could also simply be the sun moving across the sky, representative of the Sun Valley codename.

One key thing is that the horizontal crossbar in the Windows logo is not present in the light shining through. Because of this intentional change, it looks more like an 11.

The event is also being held at 11am Eastern Time. While that in itself isn’t too strange, Microsoft is located in Redmond, Washington. It usually announces events in Pacific Time. In other words, it’s just one more 11 theme.

Aside from Microsoft’s official teasers, leakster Evan Blass has confirmed the name as well.

From the “Don’t take screenshots of this build” department: a forthcoming Microsoft OS called Windows 11. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

You can expect more Windows 11 leaks in the coming weeks ahead of the launch. Microsoft really isn’t very good at keeping this stuff secret. There are going to be internal builds that leak, and we’ll likely know everything about it before the event.