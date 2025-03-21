Summary Microsoft launched People and File Search mini apps to enhance productivity on PCs with Microsoft 365.

The people app facilitates quick access to colleague profiles and organizational charts to connect efficiently.

File Search app enables faster file retrieval with content search and file-type filters for Microsoft 365 users.

Microsoft's rebranding of Office to "Microsoft 365 Copilot" is perhaps one of the major developments in the productivity space in the recent past, which led to a lot of people criticizing the software giant and accusing it of making it an "AI-first application." However, since then, Microsoft has introduced many new features for its productivity suit that are not related to AI.

Recently, Redmond tech firm launched two such features for Microsoft 365 users. To be more specific, the company has launched two new what it calls "mini apps" to help users be more productive on a PC: People and File Search.

Microsoft's new People mini app will help you connect with colleagues more efficiently

While 'mini' might seem something small, the new People app is purpose-built to serve specifically those who want to quickly access, understand, and connect with people across their organization without minimizing the screen. The People app lets you access profile cards and organizational charts, send quick Teams messages, and search for people by name, job title, department, and project they're working on.

As recommended by Microsoft, this new People app should be pinned on your taskbar for easy access. That way, you can get quick access to the org chart in profile cards, giving your details such as your colleagues' roles, contact information, and more.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft's new File Search app saves you time by finding and sharing files faster

The File Search app is also an intelligent one. It gives you access to all your Microsoft 365 files, with all the recently opened files available on the homepage. However, if you're looking for something older, you can use the search box and type the name of the file you're looking for. Not only that, but you can also search for files by their contents and apply file-type filters, making it hassle-free to find the exact file even if you don't remember its name.

The File app not only allows you to quickly find the right file but also ensures you send the right document or presentation. It's possible because of the preview feature. It allows you to view a portion of the file without actually opening it. Like the People app, Microsoft also suggests users pin this app to their taskbar to get things done quickly.

People and File Search mini apps aren't available for everyone

These two apps are limited to Windows 11 with Microsoft 365 desktop apps installed. However, that won't be enough for you to get access to those apps right now. These are available only to those running Enterprise or Business editions of Microsoft 365 and are part of Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta Channel.