Microsoft launches wired Xbox Stereo Headset for gaming for $59.99

Microsoft is adding a new gaming headset to its home-grown Xbox lineup of accessories. Today, the company announced the Xbox Stereo Headset, a new wired headset for gaming that’s more affordable while still offering some of the features of the fancier Xbox Wireless Headset.

The new Xbox Stereo Headset retains some of the design elements of its wireless counterpart, like the large ear cushions and an adjustable headband that’s also cushioned. It features the same minimalist aesthetic too, so it looks very clean. However, it now uses a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect, so you don’t need to worry about charging or changing any batteries.

It also borrows some of the features of the Xbox Wireless Headset. The right earcup serves as a volume dial, so it’s easy to adjust sound on the fly. There’s also a mute button and a retractable microphone. Microsoft also touts support for spatial audio on the Xbox Stereo Headset, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. Additionally, the company promises clear microphone sound and a listening experience that’s as close as possible to the original recording.

Of course, there’s a lot that’s missing here compared to the Xbox Wireless Headset. There’s no auto-mute feature for the microphone and no light indicator for when the microphone is turned on. Plus, Microsoft makes no mention of the voice isolation technology that was in the Xbox Wireless Headset. You also don’t get to adjust the game/chat audio balance. Also, because the Xbox Stereo Headset uses a 3.5mm connector, that means it won’t work with most modern smartphones out of the box.

To make up for all of that, though, the Xbox Stereo Headset comes in at $59.99, a significant $40 lower than the price of its wireless sibling. For that price, having support for spatial sound, a comfortable design, and convenient volume controls is already a good deal. The headset is available for preorder today, and it will start shipping on September 21.

If you’re more interested in the wireless version, you can currently find it at Amazon or Best Buy. It tends to go out of stock quickly, so you may want to act fast if you’re interested.