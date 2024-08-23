Key Takeaways Dave Plummer revives a PDP-11 using spare parts in a fascinating video on Dave's Garage channel.

Did you know the guy who programmed the legendary Windows Task Manager and the Space Cadet game is making YouTube videos? He's called Dave William Plummer, and you can catch up with everything he's up to over on the Dave's Garage channel. And if you'd like an insight as to what he's doing, why now check out this cool video where he reconstructed a PDP-11 using spare parts he had kicking around?

Dave brings a PDP-11 minicomputer back to life with spare parts

In the video, Dave begins rummaging through his box of PDP-11 components to see if he can get everything working again. Sure enough, he has enough parts to bring the PDP-11 back from the dead, even if it was built using parts from different PCs.

The coolest part of the video is how Dave describes everything he's doing. He's very knowledgeable about the hardware he's handling and doesn't shy away from breaking down the process of building a PDP-11, why he does why he does, and its overall importance to the computer. It's a great insight as to how this old hardware worked and a must-see if you want an insight as to how people did computing during the mid-late 20th century.

