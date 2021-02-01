Microsoft’s mobile scanning app gets a new name and new features

Microsoft has announced it’s renaming Office Lens, a scanning app for mobile devices, to Microsoft Lens. As part of the name change, the app is also getting a new logo.

In addition, Microsoft Lens is gaining new features like Image to Text, Image to Table, Image to Contact, Immersive Reader, and QR Code Scan. These features are coming to Android first and will be available on iOS in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Microsoft said the update will also include an improved scan experience. Users can now re-order pages, re-edit scanned PDFs, apply a filter to all images in the document, and scan up to 100 pages as images of PDFs. The update will also allow users to easily switch between local and cloud locations while saving PDFs, along with an easy way to identify local and cloud files.

Microsoft Lens powers the camera in Microsoft 365 mobile apps, meaning you’ll be able to rely on the app to “capture and intelligently enhance, and work with your documents, photos and videos with the same ease and dependability of Microsoft Lens app.”

Mobile scanning apps are a convenient way to scan documents, text, images, and more with your phone. They’re a great alternative compared to using a dedicated machine that your home office might not even have room for. And the best part is a mobile scanning app is always with you, allowing users to easily and quickly digitize important information.

Microsoft pushes Lens as a service that can help users get organized and also improve productivity at work and school. You can scan text on a whiteboard, for example, and send it to co-workers. Or you can scan a teacher’s handout and save it for later reference. If you’re heavily invested in Office 365—or even if you’re not—Lens is a great option.

Microsoft Lens requires Android 6.0 and up.