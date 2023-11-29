Key Takeaways The Phone Link app may soon allow users to use their phone as a webcam for video calls on their PC.

The Android APK app's code hints at potential features like video effects and auto-framing.

Currently, it is not clear which phones will support this feature, but Samsung devices may get it first.

If you've never used Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) on Windows before, now would be a great time to check it out. Originally marketed toward Android devices (but later allowed iPhones to use Phone Link too), the app lets you make calls, check SMS messages, and go through your phone's photo album from the comfort of your PC. Now, a recent peek into Phone Link's Android APK code hints that Microsoft is working on letting you use your phone as a webcam.

Microsoft's work-in-progress feature for Phone Link

As spotted by Android Authority, the newest version of the Phone Link app for Android contains code that handles streaming video from the phone's camera to your Windows PC. While the code never explicitly states that this is for a webcam-based feature, it does look like Microsoft wants to let you use your phone to make video calls on your PC.

Diving deeper into the code, there are some interesting snippets that tip off what this new video-based feature might be capable of. For example, there's a block of code that mentions video effects, which may work like the effects in video conference software. There is also text for flipping between the front and back cameras, enabling an auto-framing feature, and even error messages relating to your phone overheating from overuse.

Unfortunately, the code doesn't tip us off as to which phones will support this feature if it is ever released. In the past, Phone Link was restricted to only select Samsung devices, and this has slowly grown to other Android and iPhone devices over time. As such, there's a chance that Samsung devices will get this feature first, especially given how Samsung designed some of the best Android phones in 2023.

It's important to note that these code snippets are merely hints at a feature coming in the future, and it doesn't mean that you can use your phone as a webcam as of today. In fact, the inclusion of said code doesn't guarantee that Microsoft will ever release this feature. However, it's an interesting look into what Microsoft is planning with the app, and there's a good chance that we may soon be able to use our phones as webcams through Phone Link.