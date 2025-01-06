Summary Microsoft is turning LG Smart TVs into Xbox screens via cloud gaming.

If Microsoft's latest advertising campaign is to be believed, its newest mission is to turn everything into an Xbox. You've likely already seen the ads claiming that tablets, phones, and TVs are now an Xbox, as part of the company's rollout of its cloud gaming service to lots of different devices. Now, the company has confirmed that it will soon Xbox-ify LG's Smart TVs via its Gaming Portal.

Your LG Smart TV is becoming an Xbox, thanks to Microsoft

As announced on the Xbox Wire, LG and Microsoft have teamed up to bring Xbox gaming to smart screens. The new Xbox app lets you connect your Microsoft account to your TV so you can stream games from the cloud to your screen. And because Microsoft's servers are handling rendering the games, you can play triple-A games on any screen you like.

This comes soon after Xbox announced that some of your purchased games have cloud support:

We also recently announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream select games they own, outside the Game Pass catalog. This feature will also be available on the Xbox app with LG Smart TVs, allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream over 50 games they own, including NBA 2K25, Hogwarts Legacy, and more.

If you're interested, keep an eye out for news "later this year" for when the Xbox app will arrive on your LG Smart TV. In the meantime, why not get familiar with cloud gaming on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? We've even covered this excellent browser plugin to make the service even better.