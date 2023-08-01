Key Takeaways Microsoft Loop is now available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11, providing a simplified content creation experience across Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft Loop, a service that helps simplify content creation across most of the Microsoft 365 apps, is now available in the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and Windows 11. This comes just a few months after Microsoft opened up a preview of the Loop experience so everyone can enjoy the company's take on Notion, another popular connected workplace solution.

Since Microsoft Loop is now available on the Microsoft Store, you have a few different ways to experience it now. Previously, it was a web-based experience, but you now can access it on Android (in preview) as well as on iOS (also in preview) on top of the Windows app. The Microsoft app is simply a web wrapper, though, but it will work with both a personal Microsoft Account and your personal account. It also has some pretty decent reviews as of launch, with six total ratings, and a 4.5-star rating at the time of publication.

If you're not familiar, Microsoft Loop is pretty much an open workplace with lots of connections to Microsoft's other services like Microsoft Word, or PowerPoint. Microsoft Loop works in real-time, too, and you can collaborate on documents and projects with coworkers. There are plenty of templates that you can choose from in Loop, and up to 50 people can collaborate on a single Loop (in what's known as a workspace) at the same time. You can even stack documents side by side into a Loop Page, and then share and embed it. The sky is pretty much the limit here, and you can put emoji, labels, live dates, checklists, and more. You even can leave comments, and enjoy a notification feed to keep up with changes on Loops.

Microsoft Loop is powered by Loop components, which can be found in Microsoft's other services like Microsoft Teams. Loop Components include lists, tables, and notes. It intelligently pulls the information you need from across the rest of Microsoft 365.