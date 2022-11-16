Microsoft has released a Games for Work app for Teams, so you can play Minesweeper, Solitaire, and more with your coworkers.

Usually, a company might want its employees to stay focused on work, but Microsoft seems to have the opposite thought process. The company has released a new app for Microsoft Teams called Games for Work, and it's exactly what the title suggests.

This app contains a range of games provided by Microsoft, whether that's Microsoft Casual Games or Xbox Game Studios, and they're meant to provide a way to take a mental break and connect with your peers during downtime. The games can be played in multi-player mode, allowing anywhere between two and 250 people to play together, so you can compare your skills.

“Over 3 billion people around the world play games, serving a crucial role in bringing people together – especially during these last few years,” said Jill Braff, General Manager of Integrations and Casual Games, Microsoft. “Games promote creativity, collaboration and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can’t wait to see the how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams inspires productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace.”

The games included in the app include Windows classics such as Solitaire and Minesweeper, which are likely going to feel familiar to the versions available on the Microsoft Store. There's also Wordament, a more competitive game that works with up to 250 players. The Teams versions are free of ads, which at least means you won't have to waste as much time clicking away from ads or accidentally opening them. There's also a fairly unique game for the workplace called IceBreakers, which asks coworkers questions like whether they prefer pineapple or pepperoni on pizza. It's a way to get to know your coworkers and spark conversations about your interests.

If you're interested in trying these games, you'll need to download the Games for Work app from the Teams marketplace. The app is only available if you have a work or school account, so it won't work with personal Teams accounts.

