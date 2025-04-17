Summary Microsoft has deprecated support for VBS enclaves in Windows 11 23H2 and older, but support will be available for 24H2.

End of support for VBS enclaves will impact app developers on Windows 11.

Update your PC to Windows 11 24H2 if you want to continue using it.

A major advantage of running the latest version of an operating system is that you're updated with the latest security fixes and new features. However, in the case of all the major OS, software companies also keep pushing security fixes even when the update is a few versions behind the current release. Microsoft is no exception, as it supports major versions of Windows for an extended period of time.

The latest version is Windows 11 24H2, but the company continues to push security updates and minor changes to the previous release, Windows 11 23H2. While you can still get monthly security updates on 23H2 PCs even today, it won't be as secure as the latest one.

Windows 11 24H2 is now more secure than all previous versions of Windows 11

Microsoft hasn't added any new features to Windows 11 24H2 to make it the most secure Windows 11. Instead, the company has decided to snatch an advanced security feature from older versions of Windows 11, including 23H2 and earlier. On its official Learn website, the Redmond tech firm has announced that VBS enclaves support for Windows 11, version 23H2, and earlier is being deprecated, while Windows 11 24H2 and upcoming versions will continue to support it.

If you are a regular user, the support for VBS enclaves has an indirect impact on your workflow. So, in that way, you don't have to hurry and update your PC to 24H2 for that reason alone. However, this will certainly impact developers who use VBS enclaves in their apps. If you're one of them, you should update your PC to Windows 11 24H2 if you want to continue to benefit from that security feature.

So, what do the VBS enclaves do, you ask? Well, in simple words, VBS enclaves are used to isolate code and other sensitive parts of an application, such as passwords and other personal data, so that other applications and even the OS itself can't access them. Now, if an app with VBS enclaves tech running on a PC doesn't have support for it, those parts of your application are unlikely to work properly, which defeats the purpose. Also, if you're building an app that uses VBS enclaves on Windows, you'll need at least Windows 11 24H2 to test it successfully.

Windows 11 23H2 end of support is not very far

If not for the VBS enclaves, you should update your PC to Windows 11 24H2 before November this year to continue getting monthly security features from Microsoft. That's because Windows 11 23H2 will reach the end of support on November 11, 2025. Beyond this date, Microsoft will not push any security updates to your 23H2 PCs.