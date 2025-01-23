Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch smaller versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop in the near future, and they could be launching sooner than you think. The company had already been reported to be working on a smaller Surface Pro last year, but plans for that seemingly fell through, as the Surface Pro 11 launched in the same 13-inch size as always.

But now, not only is a smaller Surface Pro expected to be coming soon, but there could also be a smaller version of the Surface Laptop family. However, these may not be just smaller versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, but rather separate entities entirely.

The new Surface devices will be powered by Snapdragon

All of this comes from Zac Bowden of Windows Central, who reports that the new smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop could be announced in the coming weeks. We're expecting Microsoft to share some business-oriented Surface news at an event at the end of the month, but it's unclear whether said event will also include these new devices.

What we do know is that the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will feature 11-inch and 12-inch displays, respectively, and they'll be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X and X Plus chipsets, which suggests these won't be as premium as the larger models we have already. Instead. it seems like these new models could be replacements for the Surface Go and Surface Laptop Go series, though this isn't clear, either.

It makes sense, though, considering the Surface Go series hasn't seen a spec bump since the Surface Go 3 back in 2021, seeing as the Surface Go 4 was exclusively made for business customers. The Surface Laptop Go 3 was refreshed in September 2023, so it's arguably also due for an upgrade. The display sizes also line up fairly well; the Surface Go series has typically used 10.5-inch displays, so a slight increase to 11 inches seems completely viable. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop Go series has had 12.3-inch displays so far.

At the same time, Bowden reports that these devices are aiming for a roughly $800-$900 price range, which would make them signficantly more expensive than the Go series of devices in the past. Hopefully, those prices are for higher-end configurations.

Intel-powered Surface devices for business

Just as we saw last year, it looks like Microsoft is also going to be introducing more Intel-powered Surface models aimed at business customers. We're expecting to see versions of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 powered by Intel Lunar Lake processors at the January 30th event, but again, these will only be meant for commercial customers and not the general public. However, it's worth noting that the Surface Laptop 7 for Business (or whatever the official name ends up being) will be the first in the series to include 5G support.