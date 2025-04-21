I and many other users have been complaining for years about how restrictive and limited the Start menu is on Windows 11, especially compared to the previous iteration on Windows 10. Microsoft seemingly hasn't budged, forcing many users to rely on third-party apps to improve the experience. That is, until recently, when someone spotted a completely new Start menu design that addressed most if not all the complaints users have had.

This new Start menu design is bigger and focuses more on the content users actually want to have there. It gives you access to your full list of apps right off the bat, and you can completely remove the Recommended section, which has been a baffling limitation of the existing design since Windows 11 made its debut.

Assuming this design actually makes it to regular users, it seems like Microsoft is finally listening to feedback and delivering better experiences for users, rather than just forcing them to deal with lackluster ones. This really should be the standard practice for all of Windows, so here are a few more things I hope Microsoft will fix and improve in Windows 11 in the near future.

5 Clipchamp

Just give us a native version with 4K exports already