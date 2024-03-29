Key Takeaways

  • Windows 11 widgets move to the right, resembling Windows 10.
  • Additional features include easier file sharing via QR codes.
  • Windows 11 will be able to backup sound settings so you can restore them on new PCs.

Windows 11 is going to look more like Windows 10 very soon, thanks to a new update Microsoft is now testing with Insiders. If you're enrolled in the Beta channel, today's update is moving the Widgets button to a new location — new to Windows 11, that is.
Windows 11 widgets move to the right

Throwback to Windows 10

Windows 11 widgets button aligned to the right of the taskbar

With this update, which comes via build 22635.3420, Microsoft is moving the Widgets button to the right side of the taskbar when your taskbar is aligned to the left. This is to make it so you can see more Widgets content, since left-aligned taskbar previously hid the text next to the Widgets icon in order to make it blend it with the rest.

This change means the Widgets button now looks very much like the News and interests button that Microsoft added to Windows 10 just before Windows 11 came out. It's in the same position and serves a nearly identical purpose. The difference is that the Widgets panel still takes up the entire height of the screen. However, this change also means the panel will now flow in from the right side of the screen, rather than the left, joining Copilot and the notifications list.

This all applies exclusively to left-aligned taskbars, so if you're using the taskbar icons in the center, nothing is changing for you.

Better sharing and backups

Windows 11 share menu with QR code button

In addition to the new location for the widgets, this update has a couple of other notable changes. For one, Microsoft is making it possible to share URLs and links to cloud files via QR codes when using the Windows share window. This should make it easier to share files with smartphones next to you.

Microsoft is also making it possible to drag and drop files between "breadcrumbs" — the different divisions in a folder path — in File Explorer, so if you want to move an image out of a sub-folder, that's much easier now.

Meanwhile, the Windows Backup has received a couple of improvements. For one thing, Windows can now back up your sound settings, including your chosen sound scheme, so you can restore them, when setting up a new PC. You'll also be able to sign into your Microsoft account directly within the app to create a backup.

This update also adds a richer lock screen experience with more widgets, such as weather, stocks, and sports.

The usual fixes

Aside from these new changes, the update also brings the usual array of fixes and minor improvements. Some of these are exclusive to users who have enabled the toggle to get the latest updates as soon as they're available, while others are available to everyone in the Beta channel. If you're curious, here's the full list of fixes:

As per usual, if you're enrolled in the Beta channel, you'll get this update as soon as possible automatically. You can always speed up the process by checking for updates yourself. Considering the timing of these changes, it's likely we'll see them hit general availability in May.