Key Takeaways Windows handheld gamers will benefit from a new compact mode on the Game Bar for easier navigation on smaller screens.

The update allows users to access popular game launchers like Steam and Riot Games, along with force-quitting running games.

Enroll in the Xbox Insiders Program to access this feature and enable Compact Mode in the Settings widget under General.

If you've picked up one of the best Steam Deck alternatives , you'll know that a lot of them use Windows as their base operating system. There are some that use Android, and it seems that SteamOS may finally begin rolling out to devices outside of the Steam Deck , but Windows is a decent chunk of the market share right now. Fortunately, Microsoft hasn't turned a blind eye to gaming handheld developers using its operating system, as the company is adding more and more features that benefit smaller screens.

The Game Bar is getting a "Compact Mode" for handheld gamers

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Xbox Wire, Windows handheld gamers are getting another great update. We say "another" because Microsoft originally made a compact mode for Windows 11. Now it's bringing the same squashed-down format to the Game Bar, making it a ton easier for people using smaller screens to use it.

The new compact mode cuts down on the information to give people on handhelds an easier way of navigating its menus. If you're using a controller, you can use the LB and RB buttons to go between the different widgets. The Game Bar gives you easy access to popular game launchers like Steam and Riot Games, and you can even use the Game Bar to force-quit a game currently running.

If you want in on this new Game Bar, you'll need to jump through a few hoops. First, this update is only for people enrolled in the Xbox Insiders Program, so click the link above and check the bottom for detailed instructions. Once you're enrolled, open the Game Bar, access the Settings widget that's under the General one, and enable Compact Mode from there. It's worth noting that this feature doesn't require a handheld console to operate, so feel free to try it out on your gaming rig and see if you like it over the more verbose option.