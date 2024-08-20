Key Takeaways Microsoft combines personal and work Teams apps into one, called the "unified Teams app."

The new account selector allows control over separate accounts without needing to use two apps.

The update is available now, simply open the Teams app or download it from the provided link.

If you use Teams for both personal use and work, you'll know how annoying it can be to swap between the two different Teams apps using different accounts. Fortunately, Microsoft has finally brought all of its apps together to make things far less of a pain to manage. Best of all, the update is out now, so you can give your Teams an update and get using it right away.

Microsoft finally unites all of its Teams apps into one

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft Tech community, you no longer need to launch two different Teams apps if you want to use one for personal users and another for your workplace. Microsoft has finally bundled both of the apps into one, which Microsoft calls the "unified Teams app." This update aims to make it so you only need to install and launch one app to gain access to all of your spaces.

If you have separate accounts for work and play and don't want Microsoft to combine them into one app, don't fret. Microsoft lets you control which Teams rooms you see by giving you an account selector. whenever you want to see what's happening on another account, click your profile picture at the top right and select another account. Teams will then open a new window dedicated to that account's workspaces. You'll still have a dedicated window per account, but you won't need to open two different apps to check on everything - sounds like a win-win to me.

To get the new update, simply open your Teams app and it should automatically update with the brand new unified experience. If that doesn't work, Microsoft added a link to download the new Teams app in the blog post linked above. And if you haven't used Teams in a while, why not check out all the great new features added in the past few months?